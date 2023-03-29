Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $46.48 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Verge has a market cap of $46.48 million and $726,998.50 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,432.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00321640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00562066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.00433196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,368,863 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

