Verge Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Verge has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $45.11 million and $882,822.44 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,388.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00327643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.00567118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00073829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.00443099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,342,350 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

