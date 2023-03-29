Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of VERA stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,310. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 285,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,467,156 shares in the company, valued at $24,270,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,714,285 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,276,501 shares of company stock worth $15,983,444 over the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

