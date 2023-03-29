Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

