Velas Price Hits $0.0202 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $49.24 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00061115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017835 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,431,816,480 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,816,478 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.