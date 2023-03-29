Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $199.20. 1,718,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,322. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

