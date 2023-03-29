Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $199.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,086. The stock has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

