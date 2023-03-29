Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $4,818,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $7,311,000. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $252,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,672. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

