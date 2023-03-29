Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.47. 89,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,881. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.