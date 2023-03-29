Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 893.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

