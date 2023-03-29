Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 69.5% in March

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.50. 77,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $212.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

