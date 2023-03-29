Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $79.51. 2,359,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

