Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Reduced by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 469.0% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $135.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

