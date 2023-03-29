Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.57. 47,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,764. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

