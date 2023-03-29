Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 569,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

