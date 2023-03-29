Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.75. 479,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,256. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

