Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,921 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 277,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 4,796,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,214. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

