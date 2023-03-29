Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. 1,030,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160,375. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

