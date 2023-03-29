Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.