Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 274,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,134,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 183,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,308. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

