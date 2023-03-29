Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after buying an additional 250,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VSS stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,549. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

