Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,870,000 after purchasing an additional 218,266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,065. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

