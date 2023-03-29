Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 725.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VFH opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

