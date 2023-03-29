Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VXF stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.