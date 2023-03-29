VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Raised by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,245 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $18,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.82. 447,473 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

