VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJK traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2,210.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

