VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Position Trimmed by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLTR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 272,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,996. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.