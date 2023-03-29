VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 74.3% in March

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $30.58.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.