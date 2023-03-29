VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 74.3% in March

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,850,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

