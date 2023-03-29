VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,614 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,855,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,610. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

