Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLON remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Wednesday. 223,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,124. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Vallon Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

