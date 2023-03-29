Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

