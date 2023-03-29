V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

