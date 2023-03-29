V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

