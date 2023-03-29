V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,601.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.