V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 954,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

