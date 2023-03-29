V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

