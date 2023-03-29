V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Price Performance

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

