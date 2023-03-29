V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,642,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

AMT stock opened at $192.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

