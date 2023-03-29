V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,523 shares in the company, valued at $34,072,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $459,295.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,523 shares in the company, valued at $34,072,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 378,688 shares of company stock worth $72,737,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $215.60 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

