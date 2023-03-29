V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $279.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

