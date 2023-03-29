V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

FICO stock opened at $679.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.69.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.