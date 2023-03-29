Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apple were worth $346,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,243,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,863,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

