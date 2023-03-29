Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 4.8% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.62. 778,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,547,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,284 shares of company stock worth $982,852. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Upstart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

