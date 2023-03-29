Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00.

Upstart Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,600. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $125.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,178,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

