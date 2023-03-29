UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $472.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.42.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

