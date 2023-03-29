UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.9 %

UNH opened at $472.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.42. The company has a market cap of $440.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.