Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

