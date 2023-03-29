Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

