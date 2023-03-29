Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 2,131.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Umicore Price Performance

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 83,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,101. Umicore has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Further Reading

