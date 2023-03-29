UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.45

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.45 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 50.22 ($0.62). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,727,285 shares.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.33. The firm has a market cap of £660.40 million, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

UK Commercial Property REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Margaret Littlejohns purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,006.63). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

